A College Student Created an App That Can Tell if Essays Are Written by Artificial Intelligence
I think it’s safe to go ahead and call this young man a WHIZ KID…and there’s no doubt that he’s going places!
His name is Edward Tian and the 22-year-old student at Princeton University created an app that can detect whether text has been written by the Artificial Intelligence chatbot known as ChatGPT.
There has been a lot of concern over ChatGPT’s unethical role in academia so Tian’s creation is extremely timely.
Tian is majoring in computer science and minoring in journalism and he created GPTZero, which can quickly figure out whether an essay was written by a human or ChatGPT.
Tian said he was concerned with AI plagiarism and he explained why he created his app in a tweet when he said, “There’s so much ChatGPT hype going around. Is this and that written by AI? We as humans deserve to know!”
The GPTZero app works by using two indicators to figure out if something was written by a human or by AI, “perplexity” and “burstiness.” The perplexity portion measures how complex the text is and the burstiness part deals with variations of sentences. AI sentences are usually more uniform than how humans write and Tian’s app can detect the difference.
Here’s a video of Tian talking about his invention.
This is some weird, wild stuff!
To all the students out there, you better be writing your own essays…because this guy is keeping an eye on you!
Can you imagine being a college student and having a gift like ChatGPT fall in your lap… only to be betrayed by one of your own.
Yikes!
