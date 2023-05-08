A Customer Accidentally Bought Table Games at a Kiosk When Eating at Olive Garden
We’ve become so impatient as humans that it seems like we have to be entertained every second of every day.
Remember when we used to go out to dinner and actually talk to each other?
Well, those days are long gone!
Now, everyone has heads buried in their phones and, even worse, some restaurants offer kiosks on the tables that allow customers to buy and play games while they wait for their food.
And one man who dined at Olive Garden learned a hard lesson when he played games at his table without realizing he had to pay for them.
The man said he’d never seen a kiosk like this before and so he was oblivious that it cost money to play.
He also added a caption that said, “Didn’t get a single answer right playing 2 games of trivia.”
He also showed how his bill included a $2.99 charge for “Table Games.”
Ouch!
Take a look at the video and see what happened.
@goodbuss didn’t get a single answer right playing 2 games of trivia #fyp ♬ original sound – HRH COLLECTION
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person said at least ONE game should be free to play.
Another viewer said the ways these kiosks and games operate should be illegal.
And this TikTokker said that you can request that your server take them away so you (and your kids) don’t even have to deal with them while you dine in.
Can’t we just get rid of those things?!?!
