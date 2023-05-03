A Woman Says She Quit Her Job After Getting a 13-Cent Raise
Inflation is no joke these days and a lot of folks are struggling to keep up with bills and everyday expenses.
So it’s only natural that workers are expecting a little more change in their pockets from their employers.
And I think we can all sympathize with a woman who decided to tell her bosses to shove it after she was offered a raise that she considered to be offensive.
The amount of the raise?
A measly 13 cents…
Check out her TikTok video about her situation.
@keels.in.heels It was an inflation raise that totaled about $20/month 💀 #fyp #corporateamerica #foryoupage #naplesflorida #naplesfl #costofliving #inflation #corporatetiktok #realestate ♬ Speak Now – Taylor Swift
Take a look at how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.
One viewer said,
“YESS. I got a 24% raise this year. If they want to and they care, THEY WILL.”
Another person added,
“Fun fact: if you don’t get a raise that covers the inflation rate plus a decent increase on top. you’re actually getting a pay cut.”
One TikTokker shared their own experience and said,
“I once told a company to keep the 5 cent raise — and they did! I quit a month later!”
And one viewer commented,
“I had a job offer me a penny. I left the very next day.”
Good luck out there on the job market, my friends!