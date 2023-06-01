A Woman Talked About Why You Shouldn’t Release Balloons Into the Air
Listen up, friends…
Because today you’re going to hear an important Public Service Announcement about something that you probably haven’t thought about much before.
It’s commonplace for people to release a large group of balloons into the sky to commemorate a loved one’s passing or to honor an anniversary.
And a woman took to TikTok to rail against what she sees as a dangerous practice.
The woman who posted the video has a farm in Texas and decided to show TikTok users where some of those balloons that people release end up.
She talked about how she was in a story with a woman who was buying balloons to release to commemorate her late mother’s birthday.
And the woman said, “So imma tell you right now, I don’t care if this video pi**es you off. I was at the Dollar Store a couple of weeks ago and this lady’s buying balloons and they say ‘Happy Birthday.'”
She said to the woman releasing the balloons, “Oh, you shouldn’t release them.” “You know, those will wind up in pastures and animals could eat them.”
When the woman said she was going to do it anyway, she said, “I h**e to tell you people this, but your d**d mama or d**d relative in Heaven ain’t getting those balloons.”
Take a look at her video.
@prairiejess dead people don’t need balloons and I told her that #texasfarm #littering #dextercattle #cutebutedible #farmproblem ♬ original sound – Jess
