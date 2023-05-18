May 18, 2023

A Woman Trained an AI Chatbot on Her Childhood Diaries So She Can Talk to Herself as a Child

Time travel isn’t possible (yet), but it seems like one of the many things that a Chatbot can do is connect people with their younger selves.

Or, at least that’s what a woman named Michelle Huang was able to do when she trained an AI Chatbot on her childhood journal so she could “talk” with her younger self.

Here’s how it all started.

After giving her childhood diary entries to the Chatbot, Huang asked the bot a bunch of questions…and she felt like the bot’s answers were pretty on point for what her younger self might have said.

Huang then gave the Chatbot a chance to ask her questions and again, the situation felt eerily real to her.

And she said that one interaction in particular stood out to her.

And then Huang asked the Chatbot to write a letter from her younger self to her present-day self and the results were pretty incredible.

Take a look below at what happened.

It seems like this is only the beginning, friends!

Hang on tight to see what comes next in the world of AI and Chatbots!

