May 13, 2023

Woman Discovers Delivery Driver Left Her New Bed on the First Floor. She Lives on the Third Floor.

Call me crazy, but I thought delivery drivers were supposed to actually bring things to the place where you live…

But what do I know?!?!

Apparently, not a whole lot because a woman shared a video on TikTok where she ran into a bit of a conundrum when a delivery driver left a bed she ordered on the first floor of her apartment building…and she lives on the third floor.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.42.19 PM Woman Discovers Delivery Driver Left Her New Bed on the First Floor. She Lives on the Third Floor.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman who posted the video asked viewers just how in the heck she was supposed to get that enormous box up the stairs by herself.

And she ended up taping a note to the box saying that she’d be back to retrieve it at some point.

She also wrote on the note,  “If you’re strong and want to help feel free. I’m only 5’2”. Just bring it to the third floor if so.”

Because you never know who’s willing to lending a helping hand, right?

And what do you know?

Someone did her a solid and carried it up to the third floor for her!

I guess chivalry is still alive, huh?

Take a look at her video.

@itzz.quayy Yall this made my heart so happy 😭 now I wanna repay them #fyp #neighbors #niceneighbor ♬ Blicky – Fresh X Reckless

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

One FedEx driver said this happens all the time.

Another viewer said they would’ve tried to get it up there no matter how big it was.

Another TikTokker said how they would have dealt with it.

And this person who also worked as a FedEx driver said they’re drivers, not movers.

We wish you luck with all of your future deliveries!

