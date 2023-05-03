May 3, 2023
Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It
Good golly, Miss Dolly!
At Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, visitors have the option to partake in all kinds of fun activities…and they can also pay $230 for a 25-pound pie if they are so inclined!
A slice is $20?!?
That must be one massive pie!
Take a look.
@stonewall_kelsey You know we had to try a piece #dollywood #dollyparton #gatlingburgtennessee #fyp #trending ♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton
Here’s how folks reacted to that HUGE pie.
One viewer said,
Another person made a good point: “That’s a good deal! Disney would charge $2,000.”
And one TikTokker commented,
And another viewer argued,
In the eyes of some folks, Dolly can just do NO WRONG!
Let’s all tip our hats to a real American treasure!