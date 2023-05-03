May 3, 2023

Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Good golly, Miss Dolly!

At Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, visitors have the option to partake in all kinds of fun activities…and they can also pay $230 for a 25-pound pie if they are so inclined!

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 11.12.44 PM Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

A slice is $20?!?

That must be one massive pie!

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 11.12.55 PM Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look.

@stonewall_kelsey You know we had to try a piece #dollywood #dollyparton #gatlingburgtennessee #fyp #trending ♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

Here’s how folks reacted to that HUGE pie.

One viewer said,

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 11.21.45 PM Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person made a good point: “That’s a good deal! Disney would charge $2,000.”

And one TikTokker commented,

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 11.23.05 PM Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another viewer argued,

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 11.22.35 PM Dollywood Sells a Pie for $230 and People Had Some Thoughts About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the eyes of some folks, Dolly can just do NO WRONG!

Let’s all tip our hats to a real American treasure!

