He Canceled a Vacation Because His Wife Couldn’t Pay Her Share. Is He Wrong?

AITA for cancelling a vacation because my wife can’t pay her share after helping her adult son and ex-husband?
“My wife(44F) makes quite a bit less than me(45M) so our joint expenses are split 70/30.
For the most part things like vacations and where we bought a house are decided based on what she can afford, but there have been several times I’ve paid in full for vacations to places I really enjoy and wanted to share the experience with her.
She has a 23y/o son from her previous marriage. When she and I got together I told her I wouldn’t mind paying extra for things here and there until her son was 18 and working or in school so she could take care of him. For the majority of our relationship, he has lived with his father.
He decided against college or trade school and hasn’t expressed any interest in starting to figure out a plan for the immediate future let alone his life. He floats from job to job, and his father is pretty much the same since the kid graduated. Therein lies the problem: every few months they’ll call her for a few hundred dollars here, a few hundred there, 20 bucks this week, 80 the next.
Sometimes it’s her son calling for help, sometimes it’s her ex-husband. This has caused her to be short on funds for our plans, or things she volunteered to cover on more than one occasion. Her reasoning when its her ex asking is that since their son still lives with him, she has to help him. I get that to a point.
We were supposed to go on a vacation later this month. Nothing major or fancy but just time away. We had agreed to split the cost and all that was left to pay for were the hotels, rental car, and some reservations. Her ex-husband called needing help getting his car out of impound and getting caught up on rent.
Their son hasn’t been able to get to work without the car because he doesn’t want to ride a bike or take a bus. Almost 5 grand later they’re set up but my wife told me she can’t pay for her portion of our vacation, so I told her I was canceling it.
She called me a heartless a**, that she’s just taking care of her son and we’ve been arguing over it but my stance is this: they’re both able-bodied adults that keep making a series of life decisions that keep them at a stand still (like quitting jobs over little things, s**king, going out) and her always digging them out of their hole is starting to impact our lives more and more, and I didn’t sign up for that.
AITA for canceling our vacation instead of just footing the entire cost myself?”
