Her Sister Went No Contact, But She Followed Her To College. Did She Go Too Far In Trying To Repair Their Relationship?

She was sick as a child, and the way her parents coped – and helped her cope – was to force her sister to be her full-time friend, entertainment, and sometimes caretaker.
Me and my sister used to be close, but when I was 5 and she was 7, I got sick up until I was 15. Because I was sick, my parents often stopped her from doing normal things on my account; at first, I was ok with her doing kid stuff.
But at one point I got bitter and kind of guilt-tripped my parents and her to let her stay with me, but I did that up until I was 12; after i noticed that it was leading to a strain in our relationship and her hating me, I tried to get back on her good side because she was no longer enthusiastic to stay with me like before, when we would play games and she would sing and do things with me,
I tried to convince my parents to let her do stuff because she would come back from school then spend 5 -7 hours with me then go home and that cycle would would repeat itself. but my parents still insisted on it and thought I was being brave, even though I would beg them to let her have a life.
This meant that, by the time her sister was nearly out of high school, she had no friends and zero social life outside her home.
When I turned 15, I had surgery and was doing better, but I was still dealing with some side effects from the drugs I was taking, but that only lasted for a year.
My parents had finally let her do things that she wanted to do. This was like midway through her junior year. But the damage was already done; she had stopped communicating with me and my parents.
Like when we’d sit down to dinner and she’d only say one word to my parents and then lock the door to her room. and she did not have any friends; she told my aunt, and my aunt told my parents, because she was worried about her mental health.
My parents tried to do family therapy before she left for college, but she still didn’t communicate (she can literally spend a whole month without saying a word to anyone).
When she graduated from high school and went to college, she cut off all contact with her family – even going so far as to change her phone number.
OP responded by stalking her sister online until she figured out which college she was attending and then choosing to go there herself.
When she went to college, she cut off our parents and me. She changed her number and everything. Last year, after doing some research, I found her on Instagram (she seemed much happier there), found out her university, and applied there.
I wanted to rekindle our relationship now that she seemed to be in a better mental space.
Once there, OP sent (a lot of) emails to her sister asking for a meetup, but those went ignored, too.
So, she showed up at one of the sister’s functions and asked face-to-face for a meeting.
Last semester, I contacted her through her university email and told her we could meet for coffee. She ignored all of my emails.
This year, I decided to be more direct, so I went to her student organization and told her hi; she ignored me, but her friends asked who I was, and I told them I was her sister, and they seemed surprised because she didn’t mention me.
OP claims she just wants the chance to rebuild her relationship with her sister, but the sister says she invaded her one safe space and isn’t at all open to spending time together.
She then told me we should go to a cafe. and she chewed me out for picking this university (she referred to it as her safe place). I am now feeling like I may have gone about this the wrong way, but at the same time, I just wanted us to be close again.
AITA?
