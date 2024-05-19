A Friend Tripped Over Their Dog And Now Needs to Get Surgery, But They Said They’re Not Paying Their Hospital Bills
AITA for not paying hospital bills after my friend tripped over my dog?
“Yesterday my friends and I were hanging out in the park: me + my dog, my friend Cathy + her dog, and another friend Jenny.
Jenny was walking Cathy’s dog, and they were walking ahead of us. Cathy was walking a bit behind me and my dog. Cathy decided that she wanted to catch up with Jenny, so she started running from behind me.
As Cathy ran past me and my dog, she fell and tripped. We thought it was a minor injury but it turns out she dislocated her shoulder and needs surgery.
Cathy says that while she was running past us, my dog suddenly ran toward her and she tripped over my dog.
Honestly I didn’t see clearly how exactly she tripped. I couldn’t tell if my dog actually ran into her or if she tripped over my dog on her own. My dog didn’t make a sound and didn’t seem bothered. Jenny also said she couldn’t tell.
Cathy wants me to pay her hospital bills because she says it’s my dog’s fault that she tripped. But I feel like it’s unfair of her to ask this.
If my dog had bit her or attacked her, obviously that’d be a different story and I would 100% pay all the medical bills.
But in this instance, Jenny and I are both unsure of whether my dog ran into Cathy, whether Cathy tripped over my dog, or whether Cathy tripped by herself near my dog. Cathy started running from behind me so I didn’t have a clear view of what happened.
The money isn’t a big deal, but out of principle, I don’t want to pay the bills because I feel like this isn’t my fault.
AITA?”
Yeah, you can’t pay for somebody’s clumsiness.
