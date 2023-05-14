May 13, 2023

Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

To all the moms and dads out there with little ones: we think you should LISTEN UP!

Because all of you know how awful it can be when a baby can’t calm down and won’t go to sleep…so pay close attention to what a mom named Melissa Buckley figured out about her son.

Buckley has a 2-month-old son and discovered that when her little guy won’t stop crying, there’s one song in particular that makes all the pain go away.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.12.24 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

The song she listens to is “Get Low” by Lil Jon and in the video she instructs her trusty Alexa device to play the magic tune.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.12.28 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

The little boy looks cool, calm, and relaxed as the song plays and his mom bounces and dances to the beat.

I think she might have discovered the magic formula, people!

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.12.38 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

Check out her video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa 💫 (@melissak1996)

And here’s how folks reacted on Instagram.

This person is all about figuring out what parents are doing to make their babies calm down.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.09.32 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

And this viewer knew exactly what this kid was thinking.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.09.49 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

Another Instagrammer talked about the songs that made them chill out when they were a kid.

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.10.07 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

And, in a surprise twist, Lil Jon himself got in on the action!

Screen Shot 2023 05 09 at 3.09.23 PM Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram

Here’s to all the kids out there remaining calm and quiet…at least for a little while.

twistedsifter on facebook Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby

Categories: MUSIC
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter