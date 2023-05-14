Mom Swears Playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon Is the Best Way to Soothe Her Crying Baby
To all the moms and dads out there with little ones: we think you should LISTEN UP!
Because all of you know how awful it can be when a baby can’t calm down and won’t go to sleep…so pay close attention to what a mom named Melissa Buckley figured out about her son.
Buckley has a 2-month-old son and discovered that when her little guy won’t stop crying, there’s one song in particular that makes all the pain go away.
The song she listens to is “Get Low” by Lil Jon and in the video she instructs her trusty Alexa device to play the magic tune.
The little boy looks cool, calm, and relaxed as the song plays and his mom bounces and dances to the beat.
I think she might have discovered the magic formula, people!
Check out her video.
And here’s how folks reacted on Instagram.
This person is all about figuring out what parents are doing to make their babies calm down.
And this viewer knew exactly what this kid was thinking.
Another Instagrammer talked about the songs that made them chill out when they were a kid.
And, in a surprise twist, Lil Jon himself got in on the action!
Here’s to all the kids out there remaining calm and quiet…at least for a little while.