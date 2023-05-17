People Share Stories About Creepy Things They’ve Seen Other Families Do
There’s nothing more unsettling when you’re a kid than spending the night at a friend’s house and realizing that their family is just…weird.
And it makes the whole night uncomfortable and it seems like it’ll never end…
Ugh! Those memories are not pleasant.
And these memories from AskReddit users about weird families won’t be pleasant either, but at least they’ll be entertaining.
Let’s take a look!
Who’s hungry?
“Growing up my best friend’s family didn’t have traditional snacks like fruit rollups, gushers, etc.
They ate sticks of butter. Sticks of f**king butter. Whenever they offered me some, I always told them I wasn’t hungry. They had multiple packages of butter in the fridge and freezer.
They didn’t consume the entire stick; rather, they would cut off pieces. They weren’t poor, they weren’t fat, but they were fu**ing crazy.”
Weird furs.
“I was babysitting for a girl and noticed weird furs on her bed. She explained to me very matter-of-factly that they were her cats.
Her parents skinned her pet cats after they d**d (presumably of natural causes) and put the pelts on her bed. That was the only time I babysat for them.”
Okay…
“My friend’s mom used to bust in on her daughter’s friends using the bathroom and quickly snap a picture.
She proudly showed me the photo album of random kids using the toilet looking surprised/confused as hell.
Didn’t really kick in how f**ked-up that was until later in life.”
Over and over again.
“Something that I have witnessed for years only began to hit me as the realization slowly unfolded.
A family that I visited frequently with all adult children who still live with their parents would coincidentally always have the same exact movie on every single time I visited. They all huddle around as though they are only watching it for the first time.
Once, when I actually stayed over for a longer duration, when the movie finally ended, the TV was finally turned off, only to be turned on again and the play button was then pressed for the same movie, I finally realized that this movie is watched multiple times a day, every single day, almost like a ritual and all the members of the family react the same way to the same scene repeatedly as if they have never seen it before.”
Dirty water.
“I used to have to go overnight to my babysitter’s house since my dad worked the midnight shift.
When it came time for a bath, they would run the water, Dad would have a bath, then mom, then the oldest girl, then the two little ones.
Without ever draining and running new water. They would just each bathe in each other’s dirty water.”
Holy s**t.
“I went to this guy’s house once after school. I wasn’t friends with him, but we were assigned to a project together. We’ll call him Gary.
Anyways, we were working on this project when he excused himself to use the restroom. 15 minutes later he returned. A little while later, I decided to use the restroom while he was making snacks.
I walked into the bathroom and behold! Before my eyes, floating like a manatee through the brown estuaries of Florida, was the result of Gary’s earlier bathroom excursion. I shrugged it off—I mean, we all forget at least once, right?—flushed for him, took a leak, flushed again, and went to work on the project.
Gary’s mom gets home from work a couple hours later. She nods to us and says hello politely before heading towards the back of the house.
A few seconds later she returns to the kitchen where we were working and screams, ‘WHERE IS IT?’ I jump and am confused, so I shoot a ‘WTF?’ look to Gary. Gary muttered, ‘It wasn’t me, it was him.’ His mom glared at me, huffed, and walked out.
Gary later explained that every day after school he would take a dump and was required to leave it in the toilet so his mom could check it. He wasn’t even sick or anything—she just wanted to check it to make sure he was healthy or something.
I never went back to Gary’s house.
We were 16/17 at the time. I failed to realize this makes it all the weirder.
I don’t know if Gary had German ancestry, but as far as I could tell, his parents were typical Midwestern parents, apart from the s**t inspecting.”
To the shelter!
“An old friend’s mum was completely paranoid that Al-Qaeda would storm the small British town they lived in….
Her solution? Have a massive bomb shelter built under their house. Not the weird part, though. About five times a year, she would spend literally thousands and thousands of pounds on groceries to stock the shelter with. By this, I mean she would genuinely buy out the whole supermarket (it would take her about 20 trips over a week).
Not just canned food, but perishables, too…I only found this out by sleeping over on one of her ‘shopping’ days, where food covered literally every single surface of their massive house.
My friend just shrugged it off and was ‘oh, yeah, just restocking our bomb shelter! We always need to be ready for invasion’. Da f**k?””
Disgusting.
“I went on a picnic/barbecue thing with this family. Mom, dad, three or four kids, i don’t remember. We light the barbecue and start preparing food. The main attraction is chicken wings. Yum.
The wings are covered in sauce. They are placed on the barbecue and the mother tends to them. After a forever, the food is ready. She brings the huge platter of chicken wings, sets them on the blanket.
Everyone is taking plates, fixing drinks for themselves etc. The woman picks up a chicken wing. Holds it with two hands, as you do, and starts licking it. She’s licking it, turning it over, keeps licking. I think, ‘umm weird, but okay’.’ Then she puts it back on the platter. I am stunned.
She picks up another one. Does the same. Puts it back. All the while, she’s talking. Saying things like ‘alright kids, come on, get your chicken wings, eat’.’ As if… she’s preparing the wings for our consumption by licking them. I am still in shock.
I can’t say anything. I’m looking at everyone else. No one, none of them is reacting.
There is no sign on anyone’s faces that something weird is going on. She licks and licks and licks and they just eat it.”
The chosen one.
“I went to elementary school with this really nice girl. She was the eldest of four girls, all perfectly healthy and beautiful.
Kids were laughing at her because she was smelling really bad. I talk to her about it and she told me that her mother makes her wear the same clothes for a week before washing them.
Her mother was really busy praying to have a son. She was in the church at 6 am every morning and spend a lot of time there, always praying to have a son.
Well, the ‘miracle’ happened and she had a son. That’s all they could talk about. It was like Jesus himself was reborn. It was weird.
Maybe 2-3 days ago I saw her in the bus. The first thing she told me (after not seeing each other for maybe 30 years) was, ‘Did you know I have a brother?’ I was speechless….””
Not normal.
“Definitely has to be my neighbors when I was younger.
I hung out and played with these three siblings. They were all pretty normal kids, but the mom seemed kind of clingy.
During the summer we would play outside a lot. Baseball. Hockey. Go-Karts. Swimming. The norm.
Every single day at about 12, the mom would call the kids back to the house, one at a time. They would have to go inside for about a half hour, then come out and the next kid would go in.
Never thought too much about it, until one day I was actually in their house with them and found out why she called them.
She had mandatory cuddle time with each of the kids. They would lie on the couch, and she would spoon them, in the quiet, for about 30 minutes each.
Weirdest thing I’ve ever encountered.”