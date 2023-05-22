May 21, 2023

People Went on the Record and Shared Secrets From Their Work Industries

I think all of us eventually get to a point in our lives where we say to ourselves, “does anyone have any clue what they’re doing? I mean, is anyone actually steering the ship here?”

Because everyone seems pretty clueless, don’t you think?

I sure do!

And these Twitter users went on the record and talked about secrets from their industry that people aren’t supposed to know.

Take a look!

Here’s the tweet that got the conversation started.

Let’s see what happened!

That’s scary.

And we don’t even realize it…

Good to know!

Pools are kinda nasty, huh?

I did not know that!

Will it ever happen?

I was never good at these things…

In fact, I was TERRIBLE.

We think it’ll work…

But we’re not positive…

It’s all a myth.

Well, that’s terrifying.

Get ready for it…

Hopefully, not any time soon…

Keep your fingers crossed.

I think it’s gonna work this time!

twistedsifter on facebook People Went on the Record and Shared Secrets From Their Work Industries

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter