People Went on the Record and Shared Secrets From Their Work Industries
Please quote this tweet with a thing that everyone in your field knows and nobody in your industry talks about because it would lead to general chaos.
— barren field of sunflower seeds 🇺🇦 🌻 (@mykola) November 24, 2019
Computer memory and hard drives make hundreds of errors every second. https://t.co/m4t7mqKrCK
— Extreme Electronics (@ExtElec) January 12, 2023
Pool water does not change colour when you pee in it.
Related: the stronger the chlorine smell on poolside, the dirtier the water. You can only really smell the chlorine when it combines with organic pollutants and makes chloramines. https://t.co/3exPfk9q9x
— Sophie Merrick (@MerrickSophie) January 12, 2023
Switching email to text-only would be the most effective way to fight malware. https://t.co/Yp3QJ9ctQj
— Drano Jones – Old houses rule! (@Djsmokybacon) January 12, 2023
Standardized tests don’t actually measure if a student understands the content that they test. They just aggregate students based on how good they generally are at answering difficult test questions.
— Sepia (@SepiaAutavius) November 25, 2019
Software today is about where rocketry was in the 1940s. We know it *can* work, but most of it blows up on the launchpad.
The fact that we put software on safety-critical systems (like cars) is *insane*.
— Ⓥ Half An Unkindness 🖤🤍💜 (@halfunkindness) November 27, 2019
Cybersecurity is a myth. Nothing is 100% secure. Human error, lack of funding/resources, customer requirements, and overall operation and maintenance prevents it from being realistic. All you can do is make sure your fence is a lil higher than a threat actor is willing to climb.
— globetrot papi (@BigRaunDon) November 27, 2019
The heat death of the universe. Essentially, the 2nd law of thermodynamics means that, due to entropy, there will be a moment where information, life and intelligence of any sort will be impossible to keep existing. So the human society is merely postponing the unavoidable.
— Carlos Solís (@csolisr) November 28, 2019
All medical procedures, prescriptions and diagnoses r mostly just betting on statistical averages and hoping the patient isn’t an outlier
— EMT (Not an Emergency Medical Technician) (@MrETisMe) November 27, 2019