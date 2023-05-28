She Made Her Daughter and Her Wife Sleep in Different Rooms. Was She Wrong?
Well, this seems pretty annoying, huh?
And pretty out of touch with the times, right?
But, as the saying goes, “my house, my rules.”
But still, perhaps this mom went a little bit too far?
Read her story below and see if she was out of line.
AITA for making my daughter and her wife sleep in different rooms?
“My daughter (31F), her wife (33F) and their son (5M) live in a different state. I (60F) always am the one who goes to visit them in their house because of my DIL’s busy work schedule.
My daughter said she wanted to come and see me and her old friends with her family. They are currently renovating their house (they have a house in our city and usually stay there when they rarely do come over) and my daughter asked me if they could stay with me. I said of course.
When they arrived, I mentioned I had prepared each of them a different room. One for my daughter, one for DIL and one for my grandson. My daughter said I was being unreasonable and that she wanted to sleep in the same room as her wife. I said I made her brother and his wife do the same thing when they visited and they never complained.
My daughter told my DIL to arrange for a hotel. I was really hurt by her decision and said I hoped she’d just stay and it was a few days. She said she hadn’t slept apart from her wife for the past 9 years and wasn’t going to start doing that now.
They left and stayed at the hotel. My daughter is still kind of cold to me and my friends think I acted like an AH. Was I the a**hole?”
Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person said this woman is an a**hole.
Plain and simple.
Another reader said this lady covers all the bases.
And one individual said she’s an a**hole and they don’t understand this situation.