Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?
I guess you never know what you’re going to get when you work behind the counter of a Starbucks, do you?
And, based on this video, coffee lovers will be very happy to know that if you bring your own jug to a Starbucks, they’ll fill it up to the brim with your favorite drink.
Or, at least that’s what happened in this case…
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she pulled off what most of us have never even thought about before.
The young woman brought a jug into a Starbucks and asked the cashier to fill that baby up with caramel macchiato.
I bet the barista had never seen a request like this one before.
The worker seemed to be shocked by the request, but the folks behind the counter fulfilled her request.
And the woman left with a full pitcher and big smile on her face while the workers waved goodbye to her.
Check out the video below and see what you think.
@__thiza much needed caffeine ☕️ #fyp #foryoupage #starbucks #starbucksph #college #viral #viralpost #pitcher #challenge ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music
Now it’s time to see how people reacted to the video.
This person said their manager wouldn’t let them do this.
Another viewer said Starbucks workers shouldn’t deal with this.
And another person was really concerned about how much this cost these ladies.
Some people, I tell ya…