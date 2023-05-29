May 29, 2023

Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

I guess you never know what you’re going to get when you work behind the counter of a Starbucks, do you?

And, based on this video, coffee lovers will be very happy to know that if you bring your own jug to a Starbucks, they’ll fill it up to the brim with your favorite drink.

Or, at least that’s what happened in this case…

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she pulled off what most of us have never even thought about before.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.22.11 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

The young woman brought a jug into a Starbucks and asked the cashier to fill that baby up with caramel macchiato.

I bet the barista had never seen a request like this one before.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.22.33 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

The worker seemed to be shocked by the request, but the folks behind the counter fulfilled her request.

And the woman left with a full pitcher and big smile on her face while the workers waved goodbye to her.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.22.51 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video below and see what you think.

@__thiza much needed caffeine ☕️ #fyp #foryoupage #starbucks #starbucksph #college #viral #viralpost #pitcher #challenge ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

Now it’s time to see how people reacted to the video.

This person said their manager wouldn’t let them do this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.21.22 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said Starbucks workers shouldn’t deal with this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.21.50 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person was really concerned about how much this cost these ladies.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.21.38 AM Starbucks Customers Bring A Pitcher To The Store So They Can Fill It With Caramel Macchiato. Did It Work?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some people, I tell ya…

