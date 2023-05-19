May 18, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 736

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Wes Anderson film IRL
Tossing cloaks aside melodramatically
Genius door to children’s hospital
Dawn
End of the Great Wall
Local warehouse fire popped up on weather radar
Let’s do this
Waiting at the bus stop
“Surprise!”
Shrub monster inching toward the house
3D environment with cinematography added in
American marketing
He feels safe here
A tourist in Egypt
Stock to bodykit
Kissy-face succulent native to South Africa and southern Namibia
Perfect never-ending crash
Hey this might make a good pho-
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Gambler Who Beat Roulette
America’s Most Cult-Like Colleges, Ranked
Guy Shares Horrifying Ouija Board Story That He Will Never Forget
The lives at stake in the battle over Ozempic
Why Barbie’s Best Friend Midge Was Once Removed From Shelves
Four Clever Ways to Reuse an Old Garden Hose
This rechargeable battery is meant to be eaten
I Really Didn’t Want to Go On The Goop Cruise
What Legal Authority Does Judge Judy Have?
Tips on How to Avoid Getting the Crappiest Seat on a Flight

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

