The Shirk Report – Volume 736

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Wes Anderson film IRL

– Tossing cloaks aside melodramatically

– Genius door to children’s hospital

– Dawn

– End of the Great Wall

– Local warehouse fire popped up on weather radar

– Let’s do this

– Waiting at the bus stop

– “Surprise!”

– Shrub monster inching toward the house

– 3D environment with cinematography added in

– American marketing

– He feels safe here

– A tourist in Egypt

– Stock to bodykit

– Kissy-face succulent native to South Africa and southern Namibia

– Perfect never-ending crash

– Hey this might make a good pho-

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Gambler Who Beat Roulette

– America’s Most Cult-Like Colleges, Ranked

– Guy Shares Horrifying Ouija Board Story That He Will Never Forget

– The lives at stake in the battle over Ozempic

– Why Barbie’s Best Friend Midge Was Once Removed From Shelves

– Four Clever Ways to Reuse an Old Garden Hose

– This rechargeable battery is meant to be eaten

– I Really Didn’t Want to Go On The Goop Cruise

– What Legal Authority Does Judge Judy Have?

– Tips on How to Avoid Getting the Crappiest Seat on a Flight

5 VIDEOS