These Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Trashed Their Unit but TikTok Viewers Aren’t Buying It
What the heck is wrong with some people out there?
I ask because the story you’re about to read and the video you’re about to watch might make your blood boil with anger after you see inconsiderate these folks were.
A woman who is an Airbnb host filmed the aftermath of a party that obviously got way too out of control and ended up with her unit being trashed.
The first sign that something was amiss was a safe from the rental that was outside on the sidewalk.
And inside the scene was pretty bad.
Items were strewn all over the floor and furniture was knocked over.
The guests left the water running in the bathroom, and it looks like they decided to use the Airbnb as their own personal garbage dump.
And the unruly guests even went so far as to spray-paint the walls of the rental.
The woman cleaned up the unit and seemed to be in a positive mood, despite the damage.
The caption to the video reads, “Small bump in the road! But we keep pushing. Airbnb has insurance and they’ll be paying us out for all lost bookings, furniture replacements, and cleaners.”
Take a look at this video and try not to get too upset.
@mariheredi Small bump in the road! But we keep pushing. Airbnb has insurance and they’ll be paying us out for all lost bookings, furniture replacements, and cleaners. Check me out on Instagram @thewealthygirls to learn more! #airbnbhost ♬ original sound – 🤎🤍
