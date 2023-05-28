This Person Shared a Story About Why They Decided to Decline a Job Offer
Had a job offer today, I declined because of their actions.
“Today I went for an interview at a warehouse, the interview time was 13:30.
I arrived 5 minutes early, and had seen eight other potential candidates, that had already been waiting since 13:00 for their interview. Then at 14:00 about another 7 people arrived.
I was eventually interviewed at 14:45. One hour and fifteen minutes after the agreed time slot.
So I entertain the interview and did well, they offered me a position and I respectfully declined, to which they asked me why.
I said if you can’t even value a potential candidates time when they don’t work for the company yet, then what will working for you be like, it’s disrespectful to have us all waiting that long and shows poor time management skills from yourselfs.
Then wished them luck with the rest of the applicants and left.
Can you imagine if I arrived to an interview late and said ahh sorry it’s been a crazy morning…”
