June 1, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Confused Pet Sitter Spent Hours Trying to Quiet a Meowing Cat—Until She Decoded His Absurd Fridge Obsession

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@jasminexavier23

Cats are strange creatures…and they just keep getting stranger…

A woman named Jasmine showed TikTok viewers how she got a big surprise when she was cat sitting for her mom.

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@jasminexavier23

The video showed a cat meowing, standing next to a refrigerator.

The text overlay reads, “My mom’s cat was meowing at this fridge for a fat minute, so I text and ask what she wants.”

The kitty cat jumped up by ice dispenser.

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@jasminexavier23

Jasmine pushed a button and crushed ice poured from the refrigerator on to the cat.

The text overlay continued, “And apparently, she wanted ice poured on her.”

The cat then scampered away.

She wrote in the text overlay, “What is happening?”

The video’s caption reads, “I can’t right now.”

cat in a kitchen

TikTok/@jasminexavier23

Check out the video.

@jasminexavier23

I can’t rn 😭😭 #fyp #blackcat #fypシ

♬ Vivendo Todo Tempo – AD SHEIK

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.38.37 AM A Confused Pet Sitter Spent Hours Trying to Quiet a Meowing Cat—Until She Decoded His Absurd Fridge Obsession

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.38.52 AM A Confused Pet Sitter Spent Hours Trying to Quiet a Meowing Cat—Until She Decoded His Absurd Fridge Obsession

And this individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.39.00 AM A Confused Pet Sitter Spent Hours Trying to Quiet a Meowing Cat—Until She Decoded His Absurd Fridge Obsession

That’s not something you see every day!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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