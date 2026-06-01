A Confused Pet Sitter Spent Hours Trying to Quiet a Meowing Cat—Until She Decoded His Absurd Fridge Obsession

Cats are strange creatures…and they just keep getting stranger…

A woman named Jasmine showed TikTok viewers how she got a big surprise when she was cat sitting for her mom.

The video showed a cat meowing, standing next to a refrigerator.

The text overlay reads, “My mom’s cat was meowing at this fridge for a fat minute, so I text and ask what she wants.”

The kitty cat jumped up by ice dispenser.

Jasmine pushed a button and crushed ice poured from the refrigerator on to the cat.

The text overlay continued, “And apparently, she wanted ice poured on her.”

The cat then scampered away.

She wrote in the text overlay, “What is happening?”

The video’s caption reads, “I can’t right now.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared a photo.

That’s not something you see every day!