Dad Starts Hiding His Cereal After Son Keeps Taking All the Marshmallows

Sometimes, the dumbest little things at home end up causing the biggest arguments.

In this story, a dad found himself secretly hiding boxes of Lucky Charms after realizing someone in the house kept picking out all the marshmallows and leaving the boring cereal behind. What started as a small annoyance quickly turned into a weird family debate that had everyone questioning who was actually being unreasonable.

You will want to read the full story below because it’s funny, relatable, and the kind of petty household drama almost everyone can picture happening in their own home.

AITA FOR HIDING MY BREAKFAST CEREAL SO MY SON DOESN’T GIVE ANY Before I begin, this should be noted: my son isn’t biologically mine. I’ve been in his life since he was seven years old, and he’s 15 now. For all intents and purposes, I am his father. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get to the story. I love cereal. I eat cereal for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes even dessert. I like all different varieties. Because there’s always cereal in the house, my son eats it as well, which is totally allowed. I don’t really care. My problem is with one of my favorites: Lucky Charms.

This dad noticed something odd about his favorite cereal.

One day, I started to notice that there were way more cereal pieces than marshmallows left in the box. At first, I didn’t pay much attention to it and just brushed it off, but it started happening consistently. Well, one day I noticed my son getting cereal, and what he would do was pour himself a bowl, pick out all the marshmallows, and put the regular cereal pieces back into the box. I asked him to stop doing it, and he said, “Okay,” but I caught him doing it again.

He decided to hide the Lucky Charms.

So from then on, whenever I bought Lucky Charms, I would hide them in a cabinet where he couldn’t see them. When he asked me why I didn’t buy Lucky Charms anymore, I would always make up some excuse, like, “Oh, I saw these other cereals that I wanted more than those.” The truth is, I just hid them because I didn’t want him picking out all the marshmallows.

His wife called him out for hiding cereal from their son.

About a week after this started, my wife caught me putting the cereal back in its hiding spot, and she asked me why I was putting it up there. I told her the truth. Our son wouldn’t stop picking the marshmallows out and leaving the regular cereal behind. It would be different if he poured himself a bowl, ate the marshmallows, and threw the other pieces away, but he doesn’t do that. He picks them out and puts the regular pieces back in the box for me to eat, so when I get a bowl, I don’t get an even amount of marshmallows and cereal pieces anymore. I didn’t want to eat my cereal that way.

She is not on his side.

She called me a jerk for hiding cereal from my son. I just looked at her like she was crazy and found a different hiding spot. So, am I a jerk for hiding my cereal?

While it does look very childish to hide cereal and to lie about it to your 15-year-old son, I understand where this dad is coming from. I’d get him his own box of Lucky Charms if I were this dad. Hopefully, the son will realize how awful it is to have an uneven proportion of cereal to marshmallows.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Other people in the comments on Reddit are sharing their two cents.

An easy fix, says this person.

A valid point.

Here’s an honest response.

Another user chimes in.

And here’s a sensible suggestion.

Why can’t some teens just eat cereals like normal people?