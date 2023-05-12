We All Enjoy Doing These Things To Our Bodies… But They’re Actually Hurting Us
Humans like instant gratification.
And I’m talking about ALL OF US.
We all have habits that we’d like to get rid of, but some of us probably do things on a regular basis that we don’t even realize are bad for us.
So try to get rid of these 8 habits if you’re prone to doing them because they’re really not good for you in the long run.
Don’t eat the ice.
I was a HUGE ice chewer in my younger days. I never really thought about it until my dentist told me that was a big NO-NO.
Eating ice can cause your teeth to crack due to the extra stress you’re putting on them. If you are chewing hard foods, just go slow and try not to chomp down too hard.
We all do this one…venting.
Yes, we all vent to friends and family members about the different things that happen to be grinding our gears at any particular point in time.
And while you might feel like you’re getting a lot of baggage off of your shoulders, venting actually isn’t good for you in the long run.
Author Joan Pagano, says,
“Spouting off is damaging to the body’s systems, raising blood pressure and releasing the stress hormone cortisol into the blood stream.
Cortisol prepares the body for fight or flight, but if neither action is appropriate, it simply causes more fat to be deposited in the belly, contributing to high cholesterol levels and heart disease.”
Who knew? You do now. So just CHILL…
Slouching.
Most of us are guilty of doing this at our desks. But you should really try to correct this behavior.
Why? Bad posture puts strain on your joints and can lead to neck and shoulder pain, not to mention headaches and even sciatica and pain in your knees and hips.
Remember, posture is important!
Cracking is bad.
How often do you crack your knuckles? Or your toes? Or your back? Well, maybe you should give it a rest.
Excessive cracking of joints can lead to damage to your ligaments, tendons, and your muscles over time.
Instead of cracking, try gentle stretching.
Hot and cold.
Alternating between piping hot food and drinks and freezing cold ones is really not good for your teeth. In fact, it could lead to your teeth cracking.
Your teeth are similar to porcelain and the extreme hot and cold can lead to cracks, just like in a plate. This can be especially true if you have fillings.
Be careful and don’t switch between very hot and very cold items too quickly. Your mouth will thank you.
Popping zits.
You really want to get rid of that blemish on your face, but you shouldn’t do it. We’ve all had horror stories about popping zits, and there’s a reason why.
Popping a zit incorrectly will lead to more inflammation because you can push the bacteria back into the pore and create an infection underneath the skin.
If you feel like you absolutely HAVE TO pop that zit, wash your hands and put a hot compress on the area before and after you do the deed.
Ease off a little bit…
This one kind of surprised me, but washing your face too often can dry out your face and disrupt your natural pH balance.
Stick to twice a day, morning and evening, and you should be okay.
Stop if you’re in pain.
We all have the tendency to want to push through a workout even if we are feeling the pain. But that’s really not a good idea, as you could be doing damage to your body.
Keep in mind that there’s a difference between soreness and pain. You can push through soreness during a workout but if you feel pain, it’s better to just stop.
Try to stay away from doing these things, as hard as it may be if you’re used to doing them all the time.
You’ll be better off for it!