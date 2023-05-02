Your Child’s Swimsuit Should Never Be Blue. Here’s Why.
Listen, no one is trying to tell you how to live you life or try to influence your fashion choices here – this is strictly about safety.
And since drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in young children, I know parents everywhere are keen to do everything they can to keep their littles safe while they’re having fun in the water.
The sad fact is that right now, around 400 children drown every single year in United States swimming pools. With the way a pool’s surface, whether calm or disturbed, can be distorted by light, it’s all too easy for a child to disappear.
One horrifying example is the tragic death of 7-year-old Paolo Alexander Ayala, who went missing from a Los Angeles-area pool party in 2002. Police and family checked the house and grounds, then expanded the search and looked for over two days before he was finally found…at the bottom of the backyard pool.
Everyone including police officers, detectives, and family members, had missed him.
He was wearing blue and white swim trunks.
You’ll want to pick a bright swimsuit color for your kiddos, and according to the aquatic safety company ALIVE Solutions, the most visible colors are neon yellow, neon green, and bright orange.
Neon pink is also a good choice if your pools have light bottoms, but not so good in a lake.
Remember, you can’t just grab your kid an orange top and neon green shorts and call it a day. Water safety goes above and beyond swimsuit color, so don’t get complacent.
Always watch your children while they’re in the water, employ lifejackets where appropriate, and make sure that your children know how to swim.
Don’t trust others to watch your kids as well as you would, not even lifeguards, and don’t let your own guard down, either.
Pools and other bodies of water might be staples of summer fun, but they all involve some level of risk, as well.
I know that, as a parent, I’m determined to make sure my kid doesn’t end up one of these tragic statistics.
No blue swimsuits here!