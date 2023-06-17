Girl Films Her “Almond Mom” Getting Steps In… Instead Of Tending To Her Daughter In the ER
You’d think that all moms would drop everything if their child was in the hospital to tend to them and make sure they were comfortable, right?
Think again, friends!
Because there are a whole lot of people out there (moms included) who are more concerned with how they look than with their own children being safe and sound.
And a woman named Sadie shared a video on TikTok of her own mother pacing around her hospital bed wearing Airpods while she’s in the emergency room.
Sadie’s video says, “I’m literally in the ER and my almond mom is just pacing around so she can still get her steps in??”
Sadie added that her mom “missed her workout class to meet me there.”
“Almond mom” is a term that originated in a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when supermodel Gigi Hadid’s mother told her to “have a couple of almonds and chew them really well” after she said she was feeling weak.
The term basically means mothers who have strict eating habits for their children and tend to have unhealthy relationships with exercise, food, and physical appearances.
Take a look at the video she posted.
@s.s.training she asked me if she could do pushups in the corner because she missed her workout class to meet me there 😐 #gym #almondmom #gymrat #gymtok #workout ♬ original sound – CallmeBeba
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person felt this girl’s pain.
Another viewer had a similar experience with their own mother.
And this person came to the realization that they also have an “almond mom.”
Ouch kid. Good luck!