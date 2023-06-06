Jun 6, 2023

A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

We’ve been writing a lot of articles about the realities (and the mysteries) of ChatGPT lately and here’s another viral story about how someone used the new technology to complete a task that a human would otherwise undertake.

A woman named Mari posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she used ChatGPT to let her boss know that she was quitting her job.

Mari said that she sent her boss a two weeks notice but the next day her boss asked her to stay on for an extra month.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.13.58 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said she wasn’t sure how to tell her boss that she couldn’t stay on for that long because she “can’t be sad and poor for another month.”

So Mari decided to use ChatGPT to help her write her boss an email.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.14.13 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

The ChatGPT-generated email thanked Mari’s boss for the opportunity but said that personal circumstances would prevent her from staying on for another month.

But then the ChatGPT bot got a little bit too literal.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.14.32 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

The bot took Mari’s words literally and wrote,  “As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month.”

Mari asked in the video, “Should I send that as is?”

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.14.54 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

And now it’s time to take a look at the video.

@sillyyerba Life’s too short to be sad and poor #sorritsmari #chatgpt #twoweeksnotice #quittingmyjob ♬ 3 minutes cooking song weakness arrangement(895151) – yo suzuki

Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

One person said you don’t need to put a two weeks’ notice in these days.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.13.06 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer seems to think that ChatGPT is a really bad idea.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.13.18 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker seemed to be quite amused that someone actually used ChatGPT to write a letter like this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.13.43 PM A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid

Photo Credit: TikTok

