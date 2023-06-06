A Woman Used ChatGPT to Tell Her Boss That She Quit Her Job Because She’s Underpaid
We’ve been writing a lot of articles about the realities (and the mysteries) of ChatGPT lately and here’s another viral story about how someone used the new technology to complete a task that a human would otherwise undertake.
A woman named Mari posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she used ChatGPT to let her boss know that she was quitting her job.
Mari said that she sent her boss a two weeks notice but the next day her boss asked her to stay on for an extra month.
She said she wasn’t sure how to tell her boss that she couldn’t stay on for that long because she “can’t be sad and poor for another month.”
So Mari decided to use ChatGPT to help her write her boss an email.
The ChatGPT-generated email thanked Mari’s boss for the opportunity but said that personal circumstances would prevent her from staying on for another month.
But then the ChatGPT bot got a little bit too literal.
The bot took Mari’s words literally and wrote, “As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month.”
Mari asked in the video, “Should I send that as is?”
And now it’s time to take a look at the video.
@sillyyerba Life’s too short to be sad and poor #sorritsmari #chatgpt #twoweeksnotice #quittingmyjob ♬ 3 minutes cooking song weakness arrangement(895151) – yo suzuki
Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One person said you don’t need to put a two weeks’ notice in these days.
Another viewer seems to think that ChatGPT is a really bad idea.
And this TikTokker seemed to be quite amused that someone actually used ChatGPT to write a letter like this.