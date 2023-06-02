An AI Chatbot Will Now Take Your Order At Wendy’s
I live in the middle of America and have already had my McDonald’s order taken by a robot, so I’m assuming others have also had the experience.
It’s weird, for sure, but also one hasn’t messed up my order yet. So that’s something.
Wendy’s is now getting in on the game, too, and it seems there’s no turning back.
The chatbot in their drive-thru was developed by Google’s cloud computing division and claims with it, they are able to streamline Wendy’s business.
Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor has a very high opinion of the product.
“It will be very conversational. You won’t know you’re talking to anybody but an employee.”
Wendy’s has also announced that, due to restructuring, layoffs are likely in the near future.
Penegor claims that AI will not be replacing workers but instead helping them to do their jobs better, but that remains to be seen.
The AI drive-thru bots have not been without issue, as people have had lots of fun confusing the ones at McDonald’s and ending up with bags of butter or ketchup they never ordered.
The videos seem to prove that there’s still room for humans to be there, at least in a supervisory capacity.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, says that the AI in this role is actually pretty sophisticated.
“You may think driving by and speaking into a drive-through is an easy problem for AI, but it’s actually one of the hardest.”
You might wish people would stop talking about AI already, but in all likelihood, you’ll be talking to it in the near future.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · artificial intelligence, fast food, science, single topic, tech, top, wendy's