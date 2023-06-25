An Air Canada Passenger Said the Airline Blacklisted Him After He Reported a Flight Attendant
It’s always a bummer when you think you’re doing a good deed by calling out inappropriate behavior…and you get punished for it.
And a man who reported an Air Canada employee after he claims he saw inappropriate behavior said he’s now been blacklisted by the airline after he reported the misconduct.
The man said that Air Canada called the airline after he witnessed a serious offense from an employee and that he’s been put on the blacklist by the company.
The man said that he witnessed a male employee groping a female employee on a 2021 flight from Montreal to Vancouver and that other passengers saw the incident, as well.
Check out what he had to say in his video.
@acidrayne007 Air Canada supports sexual assault on women. Sad day for Canadians #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #aircanada #flying ♬ original sound – Red Eye Jedi
The man shared a follow-up video where he said that the groping took place while the female passenger was sleeping on the plane. He called out the male Air Canada employee but was surprised when a female attendant came to his seat and told him that he and another passenger were causing a disturbance.
He said he became upset when no one from the airline did anything about the incident.
Now he’s been blacklisted and wasn’t allowed on a later Air Canada flight.
Here’s the video…
@acidrayne007 Replying to @emmadonelsense ♬ original sound – Red Eye Jedi
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said Air Canada has a lot of explaining to do.
Another TikTokker said her stepmom dealt with this when she worked for Air Canada back in the day.
And this viewer said this is disgusting and something needs to be done about it.
I wonder how this is ultimately gonna turn out!