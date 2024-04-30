Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So She Locked Him Out Of All Their Video Games
by Matthew Gilligan
Good luck, buddy…
Should’ve thought about that before you cheated on me!
I imagine that’s what this woman said to herself after she found out her good-for-nothing boyfriend was cheating on her.
But she got the last laugh!
Cheat on me? Good luck using your account.
“Here’s some background: I was with my ex for almost four years.
He was a good guy up until a year before we broke up, when he started cheating on me. When we finally broke up, I was able to get some revenge.
One year for Christmas I got him a used PS4.
We set up our accounts in such a way that mine was the “parent” account and his was the “child” so he could play my games.
Another feature of this set up was that the “parent” account can lock the “child” account out of playing.
This guy sounds like a jerk…
He knew this when we set it up and said it didn’t bother him.
When we broke up, he refused to stop playing the games I bought for me on my account, claiming he couldn’t stop.
Take that!
Soon after that, I locked everything on his account. His account will automatically log out if he tries and he can’t do anything to stop it.
Before anyone says anything, I paid for everything when it came to that console. All of his games, his membership, everything.
He was unemployed for most of our relationship and never paid for his own things.
And J, if you ever read this, **** you.”
Here’s what people had to say about this story.
This person made a good point.
Another reader spoke the truth.
This Reddit user has been there…
Another individual offered some advice.
This person thinks this guy sounded like a loser…
Well played!
That’s how it’s done, ma’am.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, cheating, dating, petty revenge, red flags, reddit, relationships