Are We Working Too Much? Woman Had to Complete Work Tasks on Her Phone During Her College Graduation Ceremony
Sometimes, people don’t even have their diplomas in their hands before they’re already hustlin’ and grindin’ for a job.
And that seems to be the case with a young woman who shared a video on TikTok showing her working on her phone during her own college graduation ceremony.
I guess she wasn’t going to any crazy parties that night, huh?
The woman’s video had text overlay that says, “when you already started working and you forgot to take PTO for your grad ceremony so you have to do work on your phone.”
Well, I guess it’s as good a spot as any, right?
The woman graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark and added a caption to the video that said “wfh tingz.”
I guess this can be considered working from home, huh?
Here’s the video for you to watch.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer said this happened to them in high school but they attended their graduation anyway.
Another TikTokker was impressed with her multi-tasking.
And one person thinks it was crazy that she didn’t get the day off for this.
Did you know that back in the day the US Congress thought people were only going to work 20 hours a week?
That didn’t work out!
