Is She Wrong for Not Letting a Family Use Their Pump for a Deflated Ball? People Responded.
Well, this sounds weird…
What could possibly be the harm in letting someone use your pump?
It’s odd, right?
But something more must be going on here, so let’s take a look at this story and see if this woman acted like an a**hole.
AITA for not letting a family use our pump for their deflated ball?
“My boyfriend and I belong to a local community center with a few basketball courts. Sometimes on the weekends we like to go there just shoot around and have fun.
Unfortunately, the balls the community center has are almost always slightly deflated for some reason. You can remedy this by either bringing your own ball or your own pump. Since I already have a pump for my bike we usually just bring that and let other people use it too if they ask nicely.
We had the court to ourselves when a mom with her two 8-10 year old boys arrives. No big deal, they can use the other side of the court. The kids started playing and were having trouble with the deflated ball. Mom who was sitting and watching nearby noticed this, and noticed that our ball was pumped.
She came up to us and said we need to let her kids have a turn with the ball we were using, since it was the only good one. I told her that they’re all always deflated and that we actually brought a pump to fix one so we could use it. I said she couldn’t have our ball, but she was welcome to use the pump to inflate the one her kids had.
She seemed offended by this and scoffed at me, “I supposed you’re not even going to inflate it for us?”
I kind of paused because I was taken aback, but then responded.
Me: “No, I wasn’t, but I’ve changed my mind—“
Her: “Good!”
Me: “Yeah, now I don’t think I’m going to let you use it at all.”
I turned back to my boyfriend and we started playing again, ignoring her stammering about how rude we were. The kids were watching the whole time and didn’t say a word. They started playing again too until the mom got frustrated with us ignoring her, took them and left.
After they left my boyfriend said I went too far. He agreed she was rude, but said I should have let them use the pump because in the end it meant the mom got mad and the kids couldn’t play anymore.
While I do feel bad for them, I wasn’t going to let their entitled mother steamroll me. I think that’s setting a bad precedent for both her and for her kids that they will all learn that they can just bully people into doing everything for them.
So AITA?”
