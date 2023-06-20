Johnny Depp Promises To Donate All $1 Million Of His Settlement From Amber Heard
The world could not get enough of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, he-said she-said trial while it was happening. It was like a peek behind a curtain that had always been off-limits, and even though it was kind of like a car wreck, we couldn’t look away.
Now, Amber Heard is paying out a $1 million settlement, and Depp is saying he doesn’t want to keep a dime of it for himself.
Instead, sources say he will donate the money to five different charities: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.
The settlement comes after both parties dropped appeals they had filed last summer, though Heard said in a statement at the time that the decision to settle was “not an act of concession.”
“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth, in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimized when they come forward.”
She realized after going through two trials that she didn’t want to re-live that “type of humiliation.”
It’s too much to pay, according to her.
“I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill – one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical, and emotional. W
omen shouldn’t have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon.”
The bottom line is that the justice system – and a jury – found in favor of Depp and a judge ruled that this payment was required.
At least some charities are going to benefit from what I’m sure has been a complete nightmare for all parties involved.
