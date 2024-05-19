Terrible Landlord Broke Into His House And Made His Life Miserable, So He Called The Cops And Got Him Charged With A Felony
by Sarrah Murtaza
It’s not easy renting homes, but it’s harder with tough landlords.
Today’s story is about a guy who wishes for a peaceful life in his rented home but his landlord has other plans.
This crazy landlord does everything in his possession to make this guy’s life miserable.
But he’s had enough! Let’s find out what happened.
Landlord put me through 3 years of h***.
My landlord was a terrible human being. Honestly, calling him a human is even pushing it.
Just a few things he has done to me over the past three years..
This is going to get intense..
Stole my dryer and other household products that are in a common area.
Made me pay for a plumbing repair which was deemed normal wear and tear.
Tried breaking into my house.
Retaliated against me because I went to my lawyer after he sent me a letter about a parking spot.
He tried charging me an extra $150/month.
Mind you, I was never late for rent in 3 years, except for when he made me pay for the plumbing repair. So the next month I was a couple days late.
The apartment was just as terrible as the landlord!
The list goes on…
Now this apartment was nowhere near nice.
I found out the plumbing was illegal, he left me with a porch for years that has severe safety issues, the ceiling paint was always falling down, gas heater was not up to code, and so on.
What the landlord did next is INSANE!
I finally got my chance to leave after he wanted to raise my rent $500/month. He will do anything, and everything to get more money out of his tenants.
So I called the building inspector 4 days before I left. I told him everything. The porch when he finally replaced it didn’t have a permit and was definitely not up to code.
I told him about the plumbing and the heater. I went on and on.
This man naturally had to went out his frustrations.
The inspector came over the very next day, I saw him taking measurements. Each violation is a $500/day fine until fixed.
I honestly don’t know what happened, but my God did it feel good to finally get him back. He’s at the very least on the town’s radar.
Karma has finally hit this petty landlord.
A week before I moved out he tried telling me I needed to be out at a specific time. I never responded and where I lived, that’s not how it works.
He tried to threaten me with the police if I wasn’t gone.
Well, I went to the police myself that morning to warn them. The landlord did come by, threaten me and harrass me. I called the police, they informed him I was in the right.
But that’s not it! This landlord crossed all limits!
Long story short, he had broken into my apartment (I had left to go to storage) while I was gone. He nailed my door shut.
I told the police to get the supervisor because I was over being harrassed by this guy.
Go figure he left before the supervisor could get there. I’m positive he knew he’d be arrested on site.
As it turns out, this guy finally got his justice.
Got the police report, they’re charging him with a felony for breaking and entering.
Fines plus a charge? Don’t be a jerk to good people.
Finally, this man got rid of his mad landlord and moved to another place.
The comment section under this post was surely flooded with responses.
Someone suggested that all the properties of this landlord should get invested and that’s fairly wise!
There will always be people seeking more drama!
Some people had their own stories to share and they were just as horrible!
This person had some insightful knowledge that he wanted to share.
This person is loving the fact that the landlord got caught!
It seems like landlords are also people we need to look in for RED FLAGS! It can be rather traumatizing to have your landlord break in.
If anything, you can always expose them on social media like this courageous guy!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · apartment, break in, crazy landlord story, depressed tenant, drama, picture, police, prorevenge, reddit, top