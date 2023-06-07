Jun 7, 2023

Leaked Frank Ocean Songs Were Actually Fakes Generated by Artificial Intelligence

We’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…this Artificial Intelligence stuff is getting pretty scary!

AI seems to be causing all kinds of problems when it comes to business and manufacturing and here’s yet another problem area for the emerging technology: the arts.

A scammer who goes by the name of mourningassasin said that they hired a musician to come up with nine songs by using high-quality samples of Frank Ocean’s voice.

The scammer was caught off guard when they uploaded one of the tracks online and people actually believed that it was a new song by Frank Ocean.

But that wasn’t the worst part of it: the scammer also said that they made almost $10,000 by selling the fake tracks. Part of the reason for the high demand is because Ocean hasn’t released a full album since 2016.

This also isn’t an isolated incident.

In April 2023, Universal Music Group had to make sure that a fake track created by AI-generated voices mimicking Drake and The Weeknd was taken offline.

Pretty scary stuff…

