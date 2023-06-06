People Share Computer Features That Most Folks Don’t Know About
Attention, all people who aren’t exactly computer whizzes!
You’re about to get a healthy dose of computer tips from people who are computer-literate and were nice enough to impart their wisdom to you.
So take some notes, okay?
Get started now!
Boom!
“CTRL + Backspace deletes the whole word in one go instead of having to press Backspace multiple times.”
Thank you!
“In text editing, CTRL modifies the action to affect the whole word and SHIFT modifies the action to affect the selection versus the cursor position.
CTRL+LEFT moves left by one world. SHIFT+LEFT moves the end of the selection left by one character. CTRL+SHIFT+LEFT moves the end of the selection left by one word.
Also, you pointed out CTRL+BKSP to delete a word to the left. CTRL+DEL deletes a word to the right.”
Good to know.
“Windows button + V
Brings up all copied text and pictures, the amount of people I’ve taught this in work spaces as they thought computers could only copy one piece of text at a time.”
Two solid ones.
“Windows key + shift + s for immediate snipping tool that saves to your clipboard
Ctrl + shift + windows + b for soft graphic driver reset, good for when you plug your laptop into a dock and it doesn’t hook the monitors correctly, saves you having to open/close the lid or unplug/replug sometimes.”
You’re hired!
“With the focus on an error message you can ctrl-c to copy it.
You can now paste this into your browser and search for the solution yourself!!
Congrats, you are now an IT technician.”
Here you go.
“Switching between browser tabs: ctrl + tab.
Switching between applications: alt + tab
Reset graphic driver: ctrl + shift + windows + b
Open task manager : ctrl + shift + escape.”
I did not know that!
“You would be absolutely horrified at the number of people who don’t know that holding the Shift Key and pressing a letter makes it a capital letter for as long as you hold Shift for.
I have watched far too many people press Caps Lock, type one letter, then press Caps Lock again to go back to lower case. For every… single… capital.”
It helps.
“CTRL SHIFT WINDOWS B
Press all of them at the same time and your graphics driver will restart.
Helps if you’re having some issues.”
Shake it up.
“Shake.
On windows if you have a lot of windows open and only want to focus on one, you grab the window you want and shake it left to right.
All the other windows will minimize. Shake it again and they come back.”
Wow.
“‘God Mode’ in Windows:
Create a new folder, and rename it to GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}, and press Enter.
This hidden folder offers a centralized menu for various settings/options.”
Use it every day.
“Hiding behind Windows all these years later the trusty old command prompt is still extremely useful and powerful for those who know a few commands.
It’s been 40 years now, I still use command prompt daily.”
Useful.
“Step Recorder.
It captures your actions and screens. Useful if you have to document complex instructions for someone. You may need to clean up the verbiage, but you don’t have to go back and forth between what your document and the document you’re creating.
It’s also very useful when working with a help desk. You can send them the exact actions you performed so they can see the problem in case they can’t replicate it. I believe the original intent was for help desk folks.”
