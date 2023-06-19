People Share Stories About When Folks Objected at Weddings
Well, this is gonna be awkward…
No doubt about it!
Because anytime someone stands up and objects at a wedding, you know it ain’t gonna be smooth sailing.
But it does happen from time to time!
And these AskReddit users shared stories about when they saw it go down.
Take a look!
Didn’t go well.
“Was MoH to BFF.
One of the groomsmen thought it would be funny to raise an objection. He did not understand that, by law, all proceedings had to be stopped and “investigated.” Meaning the officiant had to take him aside to question him. He had the audacity to keep the “joke” going until the officiant said that he would not continue and the wedding would be called off.
Both sets of parents and multiple guests also had to be questioned to confirm the objection was uncalled for. It took over an hour. The wedding scheduled after was set back 30 minutes – their guests started arriving while all this was going on. It was a huge mess. Dude thought it was hilarious.
I clocked him with my fancy, dyed special for the day shoe the minute the (shortened) photoshoot was over. He was asked to not attend the reception. Bride & groom feared for his safety after I whacked him. They dropped him as a friend immediately. They will celebrate their 30th anniversary this June.”
Here comes the ex.
“At my cousin’s, the bride’s ex showed up and when he stood up to object, my uncles grabbed him and bum-rushed him out of the church and gave him a tune-up in the parking lot.
Catholic wedding, of course.”
A sign from above.
“When I was a kid, my deeply religious aunt had her wedding at a local church. During the “objecting” part, lightning struck very near the church. I remember to this day how the following thunder was so loud, that the fancy windows of the church started rattling.
Well, the timing of the strike was very unfortunate for my uncle because my aunt took this as a sign of a god objecting to her marriage and called the wedding off on the spot.
Needless to say, they married on the same day year later and this time without “objection from a god”. They are still married to this day.”
Mother!
“The mom of one of the bridesmaids got up and yelled “Yeah I object: You f**king stole him from her!” while pointing at the bride.
I’ve known the groom for a long time and by proxy the bride. I am still very good friends with them. I have never seen her more infuriated than at that moment.
The bridesmaid got up from her chair and was like “I’m so, so sorry. Let me get her out of here.” The bridesmaid and the bride’s stepfather escorted the woman out of the wedding and it continued.”
That’s not good…
“My best friend went to her aunt’s wedding.
Aunt’s future (toxic) MIL whips out proof from Ancestry that they’re actually first cousins.
Wedding was canceled, and the bride/groom haven’t spoken since.”
Funny.
“One of my cousins is married to literally one of the kindest and coolest dudes I have ever met.
Before the wedding, her little sister was saying how “she’s marrying my best friend.” At the wedding, when the priest dude asks if anyone objects, the room is dead quiet and all you hear is a little girlish whisper “I do.”
It was honestly really adorable and we all laughed, and my cousin’s husband and her little sister are still best friends.”
Did that just happen?
“The groom objected.
He sent his best man with a note and a photo. Texts between the bride and a different groomsman and the affair they were having.
I thought it was a stunt or TV…..crazy s**t.
It was real.”
Yowza.
“There was a Redditor who was the bride in her wedding, and she discovered that her groom was cheating on her.
She took reddit’s suggestion that she slide in a photograph of them together, into the rotating montages at the pre-ceremony. She did that and bailed on the rest of the wedding ceremony.”
Whoa!
“Groom found out that bride was cheating two days before the wedding day.
He spilled the beans while exchanging the vows.”
What a jerk.
“I was the best man at my bestie’s wedding.
Someone that we…tolerated in our friend group, objected and said he was in love with the bride and that he was the only one that could make her happy. She had been nice about his feelings until then and reminded him in front of the entire ceremony that A: he couldn’t hold down a job because he had too big of an ego, B: didn’t get along with her friends because they all had something they were working on (A book, a career, a trip, volunteer job) and he had nothing so he constantly tried to downplay their accomplishments on purely presumptuous ideas
And C: His idea of s** was “Blow me and I’ll finger you. Night, hun.” she was way more thorough and more cruel and it was a hysterical five minute ordeal. I mean he had it coming or starting s**t at her wedding. He got up and left. I was pretty sure he was crying as he walked away but no one went after him. It was both brutal and hilarious.
He was like the Jar Jar Binks of our friend group: you h**ed him but he made you feel better because at least you weren’t as bad as Peter.”
I’d never have the guts to do this!
