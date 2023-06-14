She Won’t Pitch in Money Toward Her Sister-In-Law’s IVF Treatments. Is She Wrong?
AITA Refusing to pitch in money toward my sister-in-law’s IVF treatments and telling her and my brother that their future children are not my responsibility?
“My brother Reid and sister-in-law Nora have always wanted children. However, they are unable to conceive naturally. Nora had multiple ovarian cysts and eventually needed to have both her ovaries removed as a teenager.
Reid and Nora are in their early thirties and are very urgent about needing to try sooner than never because they say they are approaching an age where IVF success rates start to decline.
Because of Nora’s past medical issues, I am told that she will need extra care and her round of treatments will be especially expensive; A little over $27,000. Reid and Nora already have $9,000 set aside in savings for IVF treatments.
They’ve raised $1,000 from friends. The rest of the family is pitching in smaller amounts as well. My mother is giving $2,000, Nora’s sister Lauren is giving $1,000, and her parents are giving $4,000. Which leaves about $10,000 left.
Their insurance will not help to cover it because they don’t consider it a medically necessary procedure. Reid and Nora have also had difficulty qualifying for an IVF loan as they have poor credit. Reid and Nora are asking me to help because, according to the loan advisor, I am allowed to take out the loan on Reid and Nora’s behalf.
$10,000 is a huge ask for me. And the fact that Reid and Nora have poor credit shows they already don’t have a good track record of paying back loans.
When I questioned why they didn’t ask Lauren, they claimed they couldn’t because she isn’t single and childless like I am. (They see it as me not having any dependents.) My mother and parents-in-law don’t have a lot of savings, and their earlier mentioned donations were already a huge gift for them.
It takes a long time to correct a bad credit score and it makes things much more difficult. And, harsh as it is to say, I don’t want to take out thousands of dollars in a loan for a procedure that has a good chance of not even working.
So I told Reid and Nora no and that their future children are not my responsibility. I also wanted to put my foot down now. Because next it’s gonna be private school tuition or a college fund, and that shouldn’t be my responsibility just because I am currently single and childless.
Nora was obviously disappointed but told me she respected my choice. Reid was angry, he told me that he would remember this for when I am ever in a time of need so that I will know how it feels to have family turn their back on me.
The rest of the family members have essentially told me “We’re not mad at you, just disappointed.” Because Nora worried for years that she would never be able to have children or be a mother. They say Reid and Nora would be wonderful parents, and isn’t right that they can’t conceive naturally (which I do agree with.)
However, I still stand by Nora and Reid’s future children not being my responsibility. I don’t think it’s fair that I should delay or give up the possibility of starting my own family in order to finance Reid and Nora’s.
AITA?”
