Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money-Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas
If you’re a Taco Bell fanatic, today is your lucky day!
Because a worker at one of the fast food chain’s locations shared a TikTok video that he says will save you money on quesadillas when you order them his way.
The employee shows how two chicken quesadillas ring up for a total of $9.98. And that’s normal.
So what’s the hack?
Well… read on…
The hack makes the order come to a total of $6.70, a savings of more than $3!
Here’s a hint…
The employee added that customers need to say that they want them made just like regular quesadillas and the hack should work if they order this way.
Can you guess yet? Probably not.
Check out his video and see what you think.
@quintellcoleman176 Money saving hack at Taco bell #fypシ ♬ original sound – Save more spend less
So then… this is what you have to do.
“Order two sides of chicken, two sides of creamy jalapeno sauce, two sides of ‘three cheese,’ and two sides of flour tortillas.
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said they wouldn’t dare try this where they live.
Another person said their Taco Bell would flat-out refuse to do this.
And another TikTokker said they’re sure that this guy is gonna get fired.