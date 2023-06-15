Jun 15, 2023

Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money-Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

If you’re a Taco Bell fanatic, today is your lucky day!

Because a worker at one of the fast food chain’s locations shared a TikTok video that he says will save you money on quesadillas when you order them his way.

The employee shows how two chicken quesadillas ring up for a total of $9.98. And that’s normal.

So what’s the hack?

Well… read on…

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.53.53 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

The hack makes the order come to a total of $6.70, a savings of more than $3!

Here’s a hint…

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.54.02 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

The employee added that customers need to say that they want them made just like regular quesadillas and the hack should work if they order this way.

Can you guess yet? Probably not.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.54.32 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out his video and see what you think.

@quintellcoleman176 Money saving hack at Taco bell #fypシ ♬ original sound – Save more spend less

So then… this is what you have to do.

“Order two sides of chicken, two sides of creamy jalapeno sauce, two sides of ‘three cheese,’ and two sides of flour tortillas.

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer said they wouldn’t dare try this where they live.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.54.47 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said their Taco Bell would flat-out refuse to do this.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.54.56 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another TikTokker said they’re sure that this guy is gonna get fired.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 8.55.09 AM Taco Bell Employee Shares a Money Saving Hack When Ordering Quesadillas

Photo Credit: TikTok

The Sifter