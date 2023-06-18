Take a Look at This Funny and Strange Public Service Announcement That Warns Against Speeding
Well, this is definitely one of the weirdest videos that you’re going to see for a while…
And it’s disguised to be a public service announcement, which makes it even more ridiculous!
A TikTok user posted a satirical video where their “PSA” warns folks that speeding is bad…
In fact, it’s VERY bad.
The video shows a red van traveling down an isolated highway that keeps slamming into some kind of medieval weapon over and over again at different speeds that keep increasing.
As the speeds get higher, the van sustains more and more damage and the hilarity continues to rise, as well!
And things get even weirder from there because you won’t believe how fast this van can travel!
It’s all in good fun and people seemed to get a big kick out if it.
Take a look at this wild and wacky video.
@oldtenderman 300MPH got my dieing🤣 #beamng #beamngdrive #gaming #fyp #crash #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Old Tender Man
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
This person obviously thought the video was pretty hilarious.
Another person was amused..and confused.
And another TikTokker shared their experience about when they unfortunately hit an animal.