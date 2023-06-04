These Towns Will Actually Pay You to Move There
You’re telling me that the folks who run certain towns and cities are willing to actually PAY people to move there?
Well, that’s a new one!
And if you’ve been looking for a change of scenery, you might want to consider one of these places that are handing out some pretty nice bonuses to folks looking to relocate.
Take a look at the list below and see if any of these places suit your fancy.
Topeka, Kansas
The capital city of Kansas will pay people up to $15,000 to move there if their employer participates in a specific program.
There’s an application process and you have to commit to living in Topeka for a year but there are also some employers that will match the money, so it’s possible to make double the money!
Look into it!
Paducah, Kentucky
Paducah is a small town of about 25,000 people and the folks in charge there are encouraging remote workers to make Paducah their home and they’ll reward folks who choose the deal with a package that’s worth about $6,500.
Folks who are accepted will receive a tax waiver, reimbursed moving expenses, a stipend to pay for Internet, and passes to local events.
West Lafayette, Indiana
Purdue University is the anchor of West Lafayette and the school’s Work From Purdue program encourages people to move to the area from outside of Indiana.
You could receive $5,000 along with a free co-working space and passes to local events.
Newton, Iowa
Newton has a housing initiative that offers new residents up to $10,000 toward the purchase of a new home and the house must cost at least $190,000.
The town is trying to retain residents after the local Maytag factory closed which provided Newton’s residents with economic stability for years.
Morgantown, West Virginia
Another college town on the list, Morgantown is the home of West Virginia University and is part of the state’s Ascend West Virginia Program, which offers remote workers $12,000 to move to select towns.
The program also offers free co-working spaces and free access to the state’s many incredible outdoor recreation areas.
Burlington, Vermont
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the Northeastern United States, this deal might be worth looking into.
The state’s ThinkVermont program offers people a package worth up to $7,500 for people who take a job in Vermont or want to move to the state with a remote job.
This is a popular program so be sure to apply as soon as possible!