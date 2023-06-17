What Really Annoys You a Lot? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Oh, baby, this is gonna be fun!
Because if there’s one thing that all of us love, it’s hearing what drives OTHER PEOPLE crazy.
And you’re about to get an earful from these AskReddit users!
Check out what they had to say!
Enough!
“Fake “X” on ads.
I’ve stopped playing almost any mobile games because of that and the deluge of endless ads everywhere.”
Loser.
“People who act like b**lies as adults.
I have a coworker like this. He intentionally pushes his chest out into yours when talking and takes little steps closer and closer until he’s nose-to-nose with you when talking to you.
Cocks his head to the side and tells you about whatever mistake you just made. Really hostile and aggressive.”
My eyes!
“Really bright headlights.
I F**KING hate driving at night now because EVERY f**king person in a truck here has to have the brightest lights known to man pointed directly at my eyeballs.
It’s so bad I can barely see in front of me because of the glare.”
Agreed!
“Trash on the ground.
I’ll hold on to my trash until I see a trash can no matter how long it takes.”
Annoying.
“Clickbait.
I’m so tired of seeing articles and videos with ridiculous titles & thumbnails. I don’t need to have my f**king mind blown to be convinced to watch a video about dovetail joints, okay?
Just get to the godd**n point. This obviously goes double for videos that are meant to be educational in some way.”
Ugh!
“Going significantly UNDER the speed limit.
As an example, seeing a school zone sign but not bothering to read it and realize it isn’t 20mph at 8pm at night.”
It’ll be there forever.
“When you’re driving and you hear something rolling around in your trunk making an annoying noise, and you tell yourself, “when I get to my destination I am taking that thing out to stop that noise” but you never remember.
Ever.
And it stays in your trunk forever.”
Over and over again.
“My cat scratching to get in my room aggressively just to want out 5 minutes later.
This is a never-ending cycle.”
Drives me nuts.
“That nearly all help on the internet these days for the topics I’m interested in are in the form of videos instead of a simple FAQ.
We’ll use a video game example. If I’m having trouble figuring out how to do something and google it, I don’t get anything written down for how to solve it, I get 13 minute long videos.”
Not buying it.
“Marketing for mediocre movies.
“The best horror movie since The Exorcist..” and it’s a remake of a superior Korean movie.
“This scene is so scary, NOBODY in the entire world has the balls to watch it..” and it’s a PG13.”
Again?
“Me: Pumps gas, pay at pump.
Pump: Receipt?
Me: Yes!
Pump: Walk yo a** inside and see the cashier.”
That’s not good…
“I feel terrible for saying this but my grandpa’s new wife.
She is kind sometimes but doesn’t understand when to not talk about certain things. After losing my baby, four days after the fact, she kept bringing it up and would introduce me to people as the girl who just lost her baby.
She also said I was much smaller than she expected me to be after losing my child.”
Ugh, I’m so annoyed AND entertained now.