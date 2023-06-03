What’s The Difference Between Language And Dialect?
Many people might not realize that within most major languages, there are different regional dialects that exist. In most cases, experts say native speakers have no trouble navigating these slight differences, but in other cases, the alterations are stark and confusion.
That said, the latter type are still not considered their own language.
Writer Martin Hilpert, director Luisa MH Copetti (Hype Animation), and narrator Addison Anderson explain why in this interesting and informative Ted-Ed lesson.
Historically, they say it has less to do with language and more to do with politics.
“In order to establish and maintain centralized governments, clear territorial boundaries, and state-sponsored education systems, many nation-states promoted a standardized language. Which form of speech was chosen to be the standard language was usually based on what people spoke in the capital. And while other forms of speech persisted, they were often treated as inferior. This tradition extended across the globe with European colonization.”
I don’t know about you, but none of this was really surprising once I heard it explained.
Keep doing you. Y’all.
