Jul 16, 2023

A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

If you’ve ever worked at a restaurant or at any high-stress, fast-paced job, you know that those kinds of work conditions create a unique bond among employees.

And a server at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant shared a video on TikTok where she showed some of her different c0-workers with text overlay that reads, “Life of a server on a holiday.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.09.47 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows a crowded kitchen area with employees hustling past each other with armloads of food.

But it looks like they’re having some fun amidst all the chaos, too.

One server says, “I’ve been here since 10 o’clock. 10 a.m., you hear me? I’m **king done.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.09.58 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman asked a co-worker, “What would you rate tonight?”

The answer: “Negative three.”

Wild and crazy times, no doubt about it!

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.10.16 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video!

@domohendrixxThe longest 12 hours of my life 🤣♬ Savage background music – S ❤︎︎

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One person said they worked at Texas Roadhouse and it was the most fun they’ve ever had at a job.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.10.29 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual made a good and accurate point…

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.10.35 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they think these folks are STRONG for pulling this off.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 12.10.47 PM A Texas Roadhouse Employee Showed People How Crazy Long Shifts on Holidays Can Be

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hats off to you servers!

