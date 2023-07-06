A Woman Washed Her Salt Lamp in the Dishwasher…and It Dissolved
You did what?!?!
Well, that doesn’t sound good…
That’s the reaction a lot of people had after a woman shared a video on TikTok about what happened when she washed a salt lamp in her dishwasher…and it totally dissolved.
Doh!
Salt lamps have become popular because they are said to have health benefits…I guess you just have to remember not to wash it…
In the text overlay in her video, the woman said, “I thought I could wash my salt lamp in the dishwasher. You can’t apparently!”
And in a comment, the woman said she washed it because it was “super dirty” and she thought this would be an easy way to clean it up.
Here’s the video.
@kkraaam You live, you learn, you get luvs #CapCut ♬ Happy with you – Official Sound Studio
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One viewer asked a good question…
Another TikTokker asked why she washed this in the first place.
And one person asked if she’s been drinking lead paint…ouch…
Next time… know more science.