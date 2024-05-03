Employee Is Constantly Late For Her Shift Because She Gets Her Nails Done, So The Manager Came Up With The Perfect Revenge
Employees or coworkers who act like life is all about them just makes you want to scream.
It makes your job harder, it makes other coworker’s jobs harder, and usually doesn’t translate well to customers.
But sweet, beautiful petty revenge sometimes presents itself.
Late to work multiple times to get your nails done, fine have fun opening coins with those nails
I (25F) am the closing manager at the store I work at.
S****y Coworker (F21)(SC) without fail is always late to work on payday Fridays by three hours or more because she’s getting her nails or hair done.
She gets those super long fake acrylics done. She’s just a cashier so it’s not like she’s moving boxes and stacking shelves.
She details some of her job’s duties and especially with the coins.
One of my closing duties is to count the registers out to make sure they equal $200.
If I notice the till is getting low on dimes, quarters, ect I will open the rolls up and refill the tills coins.
If you have ever worked with rolls of coins you know how much they suck to open, I’ve noticed with her especially she struggles to open them because of said nails.
Go time.
Here is my petty revenge. I don’t refill her tills coins.
We even have two types of coin rolls, one that you have to crack open in the middle and peal the paper away to get to the coins, or one where you just open one side and dump them.
Guess which ones I make sure she has every time.
Only took 2 handfuls, but I was smiling the whole time.
It’s not much, but it helps keep me sane during the work day.
As did many in the comments.
One person had some logical advice to impart.
And another person thought ‘her highness’ should go bye bye.
This commenter took the words right outta my mouth.
Puns. Gimme all the puns.
Let’s nail down your start time mmmkay.
I’ll see myself out.
