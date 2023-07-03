A Woman With One of Those “Fan” Pages Said Her Stepdad Spent $2,000 on Her And Everybody Is Super Creeped Out
Well, this sounds kind of uncomfortable…
Actually, let’s just call it what it is….AWKWARD!
A TikTok user who has an O**yFans page shared a series of videos where she talked about how she found out that her own stepfather was a subscriber and spent a whole lot of money on her.
O**yFans creators can’t see the identities of their subscribers so it’s kept secret but this woman said that her stepfather made a mistake and she found out he was all over her site.
She said she figured it out when she realized that someone with a specific username watched one of her Instagram videos and used the same username to subscribe to her O**yFans page.
So she did a little detective work and figured out who it was!
Yikes!
Take a look at her first video.
@ta1laaa Rookie error sir #fyp #viral #scandal #drama #australia ♬ original sound – Tai 🖤
In her second video, she talked about the specific requests that her stepfather asked of her on the O**yFans page.
Eww!!!
@ta1laaa I cant believe i did this #fyp #viral #drama #scandal ♬ original sound – Tai 🖤
She said it got even worse and she eventually reached out to her stepfather and asked him to tell her mother what he had been up to.
The woman said that her stepfather eventually caved and let her mom know what he had been up to but said that he’d only done it for her welfare…and he spent $2,000 on the site.
@ta1laaa Turned into something it shouldnt have 👀 last video i swear #fyp #viral #drama #tea #scandal ♬ original sound – Tai 🖤
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said they feel sorry for her mom.
Another person said this would break their heart.
And one TikTokker said the morals in this story are screwed all the way around.
How did this guy think this was okay?!?