Parents Enforce Strict Rules When Dining Out, So Their Kid Came Up With A Brilliant Buffet Plan To Get Around It
by Chris Allen
“YAH! It’s my turn to choose where we eat!”
What a great feeling that is, right? But what if there are rules and constraints wrapped all over that choice?
It makes the choosing a bit less-joyful, and more of a calculating game.
Here’s a story where the joy returned to the choice.
Not So Delicious Malicious Compliance
Growing up, my sister and I were good students and got straight As most quarters.
As some parents like to do, ours rewarded us for it by taking us out to dinner each report card, and they alternated who would choose the location between the two of us.
They explain the dinner rules.
Now, when we went out to dinner there were some rules that didn’t make sense as kids.
Like if we ordered a cup of soup we had to get a salad or sandwich (so we couldn’t have soup and chicken tenders for instance), and if anyone (including our parents) got an appetizer, then we couldn’t get dessert.
There were a couple more nuanced things but those were the big two.
But they didn’t apply if the meal came with any of those things.
Well OP had their choice down pat.
So every time it was my turn to pick, I would pick Golden Corral.
And after quite a few times of suffering through the lackluster food, my mom finally demanded to know why I always wanted to go there.
“Because it’s the only time I can get both a soup and a dessert when we eat.”
Parents had had enough.
We were allowed to order dessert after that.
Simple. Effective.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Yeah this person can’t believe the parents went there that often.
And one commenter knew they’d be in the same boat as the parents.
While one Redditor showed us just how mediocre GC was for them.
That’s one way to shift the rules.
