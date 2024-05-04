A Brown-Nosing Employee Always Took The Seat Next To The Boss, So They Banded Together To Ice Him Out
No one likes a suck up.
And I mean absolutely no one – so that means absolutely everyone is going to love this story.
This employee has a coworker who always has to sit next to their boss in meetings.
We have a manager’s meeting twice a month.
Biggest SuckUp (BSU) always scampers in to sit next to the boss, who of course is at the head of the table.
He even shoved the poster’s computer out of the way once to claim that spot.
One time, I had had a private meeting with Boss before the main meeting and so had my computer at that BSU’s fave next-to-boss spot.
When I came back from the john, my computer had been shoved over so BSU could park his buns next to Boss.
So, the other employees banded together to get there early.
I and my colleagues have an agreement.
We get there 5 minutes early, and take the seats closest to Boss, leaving BSU at the far end of the table (Siberia).
He’s tried to get in even earlier, but our rooms are auto-locked until the person scheduling the meeting swipes in (shared conference space).
When that stopped working, he made it so that he was the only one who could open the room.
So, I’ve changed over the meeting host to myself and swipe in ten minutes before, where four of us plant our computers in those magic four seats, then I swipe out of the room, relocking it.
Even he won’t shove four computers out of the way.
He’s taken to dialing in on video now, so that his fat face can be seen directly opposite of Boss.
It’s still really funny, and we’ve expanded the sit-block to more members of the team.
And every once in while, the video fails. Ah, well.
Reddit’s got to love such concise and petty revenge!
No one should be able to phone it in.
Where you sit in a meeting definitely matters.
We’ve all had those days.
Don’t be like this guy.
Be a menace.
I love a good streamlined story.
I can’t help but wonder whether or not the other guy even realized what was happening.
