‘All trash.’ A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night
It’s a darn shame…
I’m talking about how much food restaurants and other businesses throw out at the end of a typical work day.
And a Starbucks employee whose store is in a Target shared a video on TikTok that went viral because he showed that they throw out a ton of food that looks just fine.
The man’s video showed cartloads of food that is still in wrappers and his text overlay says, “POV: You’re closing at Starbucks.”
He also wrote text on the video that said, “ALL TRASH” and “Final damage.”
As you can see, that’s a ton of food going to waste for no good reason.
Let’s take a look at the video…
@aidanstockin #greenscreen I WISH i was kidding…. #waste #american #disgusting #wasteful #americaproblem #closing #starbucks #closingshift #fastfood #fastfoodfail #fail #hugefail #bigfail #flop ♬ USA – The Star Spangled Banner – American National Anthem (Instrumental) – Glocal Orchestra
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
This country creates so much food waste. It’s CRAZY.