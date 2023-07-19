Jul 18, 2023

‘All trash.’ A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

It’s a darn shame…

I’m talking about how much food restaurants and other businesses throw out at the end of a typical work day.

And a Starbucks employee whose store is in a Target shared a video on TikTok that went viral because he showed that they throw out a ton of food that looks just fine.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.00.37 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

The man’s video showed cartloads of food that is still in wrappers and his text overlay says, “POV: You’re closing at Starbucks.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.00.46 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

He also wrote text on the video that said, “ALL TRASH” and “Final damage.”

As you can see, that’s a ton of food going to waste for no good reason.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.00.52 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video…

@aidanstockin #greenscreen I WISH i was kidding…. #waste #american #disgusting #wasteful #americaproblem #closing #starbucks #closingshift #fastfood #fastfoodfail #fail #hugefail #bigfail #flop ♬ USA – The Star Spangled Banner – American National Anthem (Instrumental) – Glocal Orchestra

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer wants all those goodies.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.01.06 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said this should be illegal.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.01.11 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker had a good idea about what to do with all this food.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 5.01.26 PM All trash. A Starbucks Worker in a Target Showed How Much Product Gets Wasted Every Night

Photo Credit: TikTok

This country creates so much food waste. It’s CRAZY.

