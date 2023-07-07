“Almond Mom” Uses Piggy “Oinking” Chip Clips to Shame Her Daughter for Snacking, So She Puts Mom On Blast
Sure, a lot of folks should probably eat healthier than they do, but this seems pretty extreme AND rude.
And this woman decided to put her own “almond mom” on blast in a TikTok video that has racked up a ton of views and generated a lot of discussion.
(FYI, an “almond mom” is a term that describes a mother who pushes her unhealthy diet habits on to their kids.)
The woman shared a video where she showed that her mother’s pantry has bags of chips that have electronic clips that make oinking noises when someone removes them from the bag.
In other words, the electronic clips are meant to shame whoever wants to have a snack.
She said in her video, “Tell me you have an almond mom without telling me you have an almond mom. I’ll go first.”
And then she reveals that electronic oinking device.
Check out her video.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Wow. Just wow.