Are They Wrong for Turning off a Video Game That Their Son and His Friends Were Playing?
You might think that you know what this story is gonna be about from the headline, but trust me, you’re in for some twists and turns that you will not see coming.
So, without further ado, we want you to dive into this parent’s story to see if you think they acted like an a**hole.
Get started now and see what you think!
AITA for turning off a video game that my son and his friends were playing?
“My son had a sleepover with a few of his friends last night. They had gone swimming and played at the park before coming back to my house to play video games in the living room. I bought them a pizza to eat and was overwhelmed by the smell of 10/11 yo boy armpits.
I told them to go put deodorant on and they said okay. I checked in with them a few minutes later and they still hadn’t washed up. At that point they started to push back that they didn’t need it because they already put some on last night. I said whatever deodorant they put on last night had gotten washed off at the pool and you all spent the last hours running around in warm weather. I told them again to put some on.
They still didn’t put any on so I turned off their video game. Apparently they were just about to pass a difficult level before I turned it off and were very upset with me. My son later told me that I embarrassed him.
I told him that I handled it the way that I did because I wasn’t getting their attention.”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This reader said they’re an a**hole and that they embarrassed their son.
Another Reddit user said they went about teaching this lesson the wrong way.
And one individual disagreed and said they’re NTA and they didn’t do anything wrong.
Honestly, I’d be very angry if my dad this.