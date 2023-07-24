Child Stars Talked About How They Were Mistreated by Their Parents in Hollywood
It’s a pattern that repeats itself over and over when it comes to Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
I’m referring to child stars who are forced to endure terrible mistreatment from adults in the business…and many times, it’s the kids’ own parents who are the ones causing them the heartache.
Take a look at these five child stars who got real about the things they had to deal with from their own parents when it came to their careers.
Jennette McCurdy
McCurdy wrote a book called I’m Glad My Mom D**d, so you know that her career as a child actor wasn’t very pleasant.
She said that her mom was determined to make her famous when she was a kid and “she became obsessed with making me a star.”
McCurdy’s mother was so strict that the young actress struggled with eating disorders by the time she got the role in iCarly. Her mother passed away in 2013 and McCurdy said that she has no doubt that she’d still have an eating disorder if her mother was still alive.
Drew Barrymore
One of the most well-known child stars of her generation, Drew Barrymore went through a very public struggle with addiction issues when she was very young.
Barrymore’s mother managed her career and took the young actress out partying on a regular basis. She was first exposed to drugs at the infamous Studio 54 in New York and was in rehab at the age of 12-years-old.
She managed to recover and has had a long career in Hollywood but when asked about her mother, she said, “I think with my mother, it was definitely too out there.”
Ariel Winter
Winter is best known for her role on the hit TV show Modern Family and she has been outspoken about how her mother pushed her into acting and she dealt with a lot of ab**e and exploitation when she was young.
Winter said her education was neglected because of her career and she claims that the outfits her mother made her wear s**ualized her.
She said, “People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”
Winter’s mother also had her adhere to a strict diet and kept her out late at parties when she was as young as 12. Winter legally emancipated herself from her mother when she was 14-years-old.
Aaron Carter
Carter sadly passed away in 2022 at the age of 34 and his life story seems to be a cautionary tale for child actors.
Carter achieved early fame as a singer after his brother Nick hit the big time with The Backstreet Boys.
Carter claimed that his parents spent $500 million of his money on 15 houses and 30 cars and that he never saw any of the profits when the houses were sold. He also said that his father fired a g** near head that made him go 70% deaf in one ear and forced him to sign a $256,000 check.
A sad, sad story.
Shirley Temple
Temple was a huge Hollywood star as a kid in the 1930s and she had starred in dozens of films by the time she was 12.
She had earned more than $3 million by the time she became an adult, but Temple only had $44,000 because her father had mismanaged her money.
Note to self… if I ever have kids… don’t ever do this to them.
